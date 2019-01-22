Turkey to push for international probe into Khashoggi death

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Deri vows Shas will back Netanyahu for PM even if indicted
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri says his Shas party will back Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lead the country after the April 9 elections, even if the premier is indicted in any of the three corruption cases in which he is embroiled.
In November, police recommended Deri himself be indicted on a slew of corruption charges, including alleged fraud and money laundering committed while in office.
Speaking at the launch of his ultra-Orthodox party’s election campaign in the Knesset, Deri says Netanyahu can stay in office as long as he is legally allowed to do.
The legal question is unclear. Israeli law forces a prime minister to resign only after he or she is convicted, but courts have ruled regarding other ministerial posts that ministers may be required to resign once indicted.
“We completely support Benjamin Netanyahu and will only recommend him for prime minister,” Deri says, “even if there is an indictment, as long as the law permits him. Prime Minister Netanyahu knows that we are his mostly faithful and sure partners, the members of the Shas party,” he continues. “We did not threaten him or turn on him. We were more faithful partners to him than some members of Likud.”
Court sentences seven gangsters for attacks on other gangsters
The Lod District Court sentences seven members of crime organizations to 18-24 months each for attempted attacks on members of other criminal groups.
Six of the men pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy and the seventh was convicted for arms possession.
The seven were convicted in a case linked to a police undercover agent, Anton Roman, who was assassinated by the Levi criminal organization in 2017.
Ex-PM Tymoshenko launches bid for Ukraine presidency
KIEV, Ukraine — Former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko officially launches her bid for the country’s presidency, with polls showing her as a frontrunner.
“I’m running for the presidency,” she tells a session of her nationalist Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party to cheers from the crowd.
— AFP
Turkey to push for international probe into Khashoggi death
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Turkey is preparing to take steps to launch an international investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
In comments carried by state-run Anadolu Agency, Cavusoglu said Turkey had prepared the groundwork and would soon take the “necessary steps.” He does not elaborate.
The Washington Post columnist, who wrote critically about the Saudi crown prince, was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October.
The kingdom has indicted 11 people, including some from the prince’s entourage, over the killing and is seeking the death penalty against five of them.
Turkey has complained of a lack of cooperation by Riyadh to ensure that all those responsible are held to account and has said it could seek an international probe.
— AP
comments