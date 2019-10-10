Turkish strikes reportedly hit civilian convoy in Syria

A Kurdish news agency and a war monitor say Turkish troops have bombarded a convoy of vehicles taking residents of the northern city of Raqqa to a border town, inflicting casualties among them.

The Kurdish Hawar news agency says the attack on the road leading to the border town of Tal Abyad killed three people and wounded several others.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Turkish airstrike occurred when a convoy carrying a tribal leader reached the entrance of Tal Abyad. It says several people were wounded but that no one was killed.

Such contradictions in casualties’ figures are common in the aftermath of attacks.

Turkish troops have been bombarding the town of Tal Abyad since they launched their ground offensive against Kurdish fighters last night.

— AP