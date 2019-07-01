UK ‘deeply worried’ by Iran exceeding uranium limit

LONDON — British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt says Britain is “deeply worried” by Iran’s announcement that it has exceeded the limit on enriched uranium stockpiles set by a 2015 nuclear deal.

“Deeply worried by Iran’s announcement that it has broken existing nuclear deal obligations,” Hunt, a candidate to become Britain’s next prime minister, says on Twitter.

“UK remains committed to making deal work (and) using all diplomatic tools to deescalate regional tensions. I urge Iran to avoid any further steps away from JCPOA (nuclear deal and) come back into compliance,” he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said earlier today that Iran had crossed the limit, Iran’s semi-official news agency ISNA reported, in a move seen as retaliation for new US sanctions.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN’s nuclear watchdog, confirmed the development a short time later.

