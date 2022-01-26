UK government holds breath as it awaits ‘partygate’ report

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is braced for the conclusions of an investigation into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties, a document that could help him end weeks of scandal and discontent, or bring his time in office to an abrupt close.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray could turn in her report to the government as soon as today. Johnson has previously promised to publish it in full and to address Parliament about its findings.

“When I receive it, of course I will do exactly what I said,” Johnson said during a testy Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons. He batted away questions about the scandal and his future, saying he had “absolutely no intention” of resigning.