Ultra-Orthodox MK pushing plan to reopen yeshivas, synagogues next week

After being closed for almost a month, religious seminaries and synagogues could be reopened in the coming days, Channel 12 reports.

The plan is being pushed by United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni at the order of Rabbi Haim Kanievsky, and the plan will be presented to government professionals next week, the report says.

Gafni tells the network there is “no reason in the world” that thousands are able to gather for a protest, as happened yesterday in Tel Aviv, but ultra-Orthodox institutions cannot hold prayers and Torah studies, “of course in line with instructions and protecting public health.”