UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by southern Africa’s isolation over Omicron

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is “deeply concerned” as countries around the world have imposed travel restrictions on southern Africa in an attempt to stop the spread of the worrying new COVID-19 variant Omicron discovered there.

“The people of Africa cannot be blamed for the immorally low level of vaccinations available in Africa — and they should not be penalized for identifying and sharing crucial science and health information with the world,” Guterres says in a statement.