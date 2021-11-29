Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, November 29, 2021

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by southern Africa’s isolation over Omicron

By AFP 29 November 2021, 6:04 pm Edit
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, addresses his statement, during the High-Level Ministerial Event on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan, at the European headquarters of the United Nation, in Geneva, Switzerland, September 13, 2021. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is “deeply concerned” as countries around the world have imposed travel restrictions on southern Africa in an attempt to stop the spread of the worrying new COVID-19 variant Omicron discovered there.

“The people of Africa cannot be blamed for the immorally low level of vaccinations available in Africa — and they should not be penalized for identifying and sharing crucial science and health information with the world,” Guterres says in a statement.

