United Nations says committed to resolving conflict, settlements illegal
United Nations says committed to pre-1967 borders, stresses settlements illegal

Responding to Trump proposal, secretary general says peace attainable based on UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements

By TOI staff 28 January 2020, 1:57 pm 1 Edit

The Times of Israel liveblogged the official announcement of the US administration’s Mideast peace proposal and other news Tuesday as it unfolded.

1:58 pm

Russian FM urges coordination on Mideast peace plan

Russia’s foreign minister is calling for multilateral efforts in helping negotiate peace in the Middle East.

The Trump administration is set to announce its long-awaited peace plan on Tuesday. The plan is expected to strongly favor Israel and to pave the way for it to annex large parts of the West Bank.

Asked about the US plan, Sergey Lavrov says the so-called quartet of Middle East peacemakers — America, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations — should analyze the proposal.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to the media during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2019. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Lavrov also emphasizes that it’s essential to listen to the Palestinians’ position. He says it’s also important for the Arab League to weigh in. The league has already put forth its own peace initiative.

2:02 pm

Attorney general files indictment against Netanyahu at Jerusalem District Court

Following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he is abandoning his bid to receive parliamentary immunity, the attorney general is not wasting any time and a short time ago filed the indictment against Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court.

“The indictment was filed a short time ago… as is required by law,” his office says.

It is not yet clear when the prime minister’s trial will actually begin, though most commentators doubt it will happen before the March 2 election.

10:58 pm

United Nations says committed to resolving conflict, settlements illegal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis in resolving their conflict on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.

He says the UN is also committed to realizing the vision of two states “living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 borders, according to his spokesman.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric says the secretary-general saw the announcement of the US plan for the Middle East, which was presented by President Donald Trump.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, talks to the audience at the opening ceremony of the United Nations climate change summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Dujarric says: “The position of the United Nations on the two-state solution has been defined, throughout the years, by relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions by which the Secretariat is bound.”

Those resolutions call all Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal and call for a solution based on borders before the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, with agreed land swaps.

