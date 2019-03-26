US ambassador lauds ‘courageous’ Trump for Golan, Jerusalem moves

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Netanyahu says Israel ready to do ‘a lot more’ on Gaza
Netanyahu warns Tuesday that he is ready to order further action in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip after airstrikes in response to rocket fire.
“I can tell you we are prepared to do a lot more. We will do what is necessary to defend our people and to defend our state,” Netanyahu tells the US pro-Israel lobby AIPAC by video link after cutting short a trip to Washington to handle the crisis.
Netanyahu to AIPAC: Israel will always be a democracy — and the Jewish state
In a satellite message to the AIPAC conference in Washington, Netanyahu says support for Israel comes from “Democrats and Republicans alike. That is how it has always been and that’s how it should always be.”
Yesterday, “President Trump again made history,” with the recognition of Israeli sovereignty of the Golan Heights, Netanyahu says.
“Now that deserves enormous applause,” says Netanyahu.
“Israel holds the high ground and we shall never, ever give it up,” says the prime minister of the strategic territory, captured from Syria in 1967.
He thanks Trump “for all the historic decisions you have made.”
Netanyahu recalls his 2015 US Congress speech against the Iran deal. Trump walked away from deal, restored sanctions against the “genocidal” regime, recognized Jerusalem, and moved the embassy there, says Netanyahu.
Addressing fears of a growing divide, Netanyahu says those who want to tear the US and Israel apart “will fail.”
“We must never take anything for granted. Those who seek to defame this great organization, AIPAC … they must be confronted,” says Netanyahu, apparently referring to US Congresswoman Ilan Omar.
Despite what they claim, they don’t just criticize Israeli policies, says Netanyahu, muttering, “God I’m used to that.”
Instead, these critics “spew venom” against Jewish people and accuse Jews of being too disloyal and too influential, he says.
The best way to respond is “to stand up to them,” adds Netanyahu.
“So I have a message to all the anti-Semites out there,” he says, naming Iranians, Hezbollah, unnamed British and American politicians, the Charlottesville neo-Nazis and the Pittsburgh shooters among them.
“The Jewish people do not bow down. We stand, we fight and we win.”
Netanyahu also addresses recent criticism of both his rhetoric toward Israel’s Arabs and the Jewish state law, which passed in July.
In Israel, “no one, no one is a second class citizen. All of Israel’s citizens are first class citizens,” says Netanyahu,
“Israel will always be a democracy, just as Israel will always be a Jewish state. Israel is the home of all Jews,” says the prime minister.
Friedman: We must seek peace, future US leaders won’t understand Israel’s fears
“People tell me, don’t touch this issue,” he says of the Palestinian conflict.
But Friedman says he can’t leave the issue to a future administration that won’t recognize “the existential risk to Israel if Judea and Samaria are overcome by terrorists in the manner” that happened in the Gaza Strip after the 2005 withdrawal.
A future government won’t understand that “in the Middle East, peace comes through strength, not just through words on a paper.”
He says he can’t leave it to a future administration that is “potentially willing to penalize Israel for having the audacity to survive in a dangerous neighborhood” of the Middle East.
“We will continue to work with the Israeli government, with the Palestinians, with other regional players” to pursue peace, he says, acknowledging there will be “some turbulence along the way.”
“Work with us, stay with us, pray with us for peace in the holy land,” he says of Israel’s supporters.
Friedman: Those who thought Iran would reform have been proven ‘dead wrong’
Friedman says “in hindsight, we can prove with absolute certainty” that those who supported the Iran deal and thought it would change the regime “were 100 percent dead wrong.”
“What did Iran do with all its newly found treasure?” continued Friedman, noting its stepped-up support for military and terrorist activities.
“The sanctions are working,” he continues. “We are beginning to see their crippling effect on the Iranian regime. I shudder to think where we would be without President Trump’s courageous actions.”
US ambassador lauds ‘courageous’ Trump for Golan, Jerusalem moves
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is up next.
“I bring you greetings from my boss, my friend, and Israel’s greatest ally ever to reside in the White House, President Donald Trump,” he says, to sustained applause.
Friedman says he wants to start on “an outrageous, sad, and ultimately a very important note,” referring to the rocket attack on central
That rocket was not aimed at Orthodox Jews or Reform Jews, progressives or conservatives, Ashkenazi or Separdic Jews, says Friedman.
“That rocket was designed just to kill Jews. We can learn much from that rocket. It cared not a whit about the differences among Jews,” he says.
“Let’s put our differences aside in favor of our common goals, now and always,” says Friedman.
The ambassador addresses the US embassy move to Jerusalem, saying the mission is growing considerably.
“Some say this is just a symbolic gesture, but I could not disagree more,” says Friedman, describing it as the culmination of a 2,000-year-old Jewish dream of the return to Zion.
Quoting Netanyahu, Friedman describes the recognition of the Golan Heights as the “Purim miracle.”
“For two generations, Israelis of all political stripes proclaimed: ‘the nation is with the Golan,’ which can never be severed from the State of Israel,” he says.
Pointing to the strategic nature of the territory and the threat posed by Syria, Friedman says “this will never happen on President Trump’s watch.”
“President Trump stood, yet again, courageously and resolutely with the people of Israel.”
If you don’t see the significance of these moves, “you may want to check your pulse,” says Friedman, to cheers.
Friedman also praises Trump for exiting the “flawed Iran deal.”
In remarks aimed at Omar, Pelosi says dual loyalty charge is anti-Semitism
Pelosi says support for Israel in Congress “remains ironclad and bipartisan” and assistance to Israel’s security will not end.
“Assistance to Israel is vital and it is not going anywhere, because if you care about American security, you must care about Israel’s security,” she says, to applause.
“It is imperative that Israel retain its qualitative edge and America must ensure that it always does.”
Pelosi says Israel’s founding is “one of the greatest political achievements of the 20th century.”
“Israel and America are connected now and forever. We will never allow anyone to make Israel a wedge issue,” says Pelosi.
She condemns the rocket attacks on Israel from Gaza, reaffirms Israel’s right to self defense in the north and calls for a peace deal with the Palestinians.
Pelosi indirectly addresses the controversial House resolution condemning various forms of hatred that was sparked by widely condemned suggestions by freshman Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Omar instigated a firestorm when she accused AIPAC of paying politicians to be pro-Israel. She later apologized for those remarks but ignited a new controversy weeks later when she said that pro-Israel activists were pushing for lawmakers to have “allegiance” to Israel, which critics said amounted to accusing Jews of having “dual loyalty.”
The canard of dual loyalty is “anti-Semitic,” declares Pelosi, without naming Omar.
“I simply declare that to be anti-Semitic is to be anti-American. It has no place in our country,” she says to applause.
Pelosi also condemns the Israel boycott movement and calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. But a peace deal, adds Pelosi, must ensure “security, security, security” for Israel.
Pelosi to AIPAC: Support for Israel is ‘relentlessly bipartisan’
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells AIPAC that American support for the Jewish state is “relentlessly bipartisan.”
The Democrat from California says politicians from both sides of the aisle are at the confab because “support for Israel in America is bipartisan… relentlessly bipartisan.”
German prosecutors confirm probe of submarine sales to Israel
German prosecutors confirm Tuesday they are investigating the 2017 sale of three submarines to Israel, a potential corruption scandal implicating allies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“An evaluation of the (international) press coverage has given cause for a preliminary investigation,” a spokesman for Bochum’s prosecutors office, which specializes in financial corruption cases, tells AFP without giving more details.
On Monday, business newspaper Handelsblatt reported that German authorities are investigating the large military contract concerning the sale of German-built submarines, at the request of authorities in Israel who have been investigating the matter since 2016.
The case, known as “3000,” focuses on suspicion of corruption surrounding the sale of three Dolphin class submarines and four Saar 6 naval vessels, built by German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp, for a reported sum of around two billion dollars.
Netanyahu to address AIPAC via satellite
After canceling his speech at the AIPAC Policy Conference due to violence in Israel’s south, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the confab via satellite from Israel.
The speech is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Israel time.
Syrians demonstrate against Trump’s recognition of Golan
Syria’s state news agency says thousands of Syrians have gathered in the streets of various cities to protest US President Donald Trump’s formal recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
SANA posts photographs of a march in the southern city of Sweida this morning, in which men and women carry Syrian and Palestinian flags and banners reading “Golan is Syrian.”
SANA says another protest took place in the southern city of Daraa.
Trump formally signed the proclamation alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, reversing more than a half-century of US policy in the Middle East.
The US is the first country to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan, which the rest of the international community regards as Israeli-occupied.
Trump: Media is ‘enemy of the people’
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday brands the mainstream media the “enemy” and the “opposition party” after the Mueller report cleared him of collusion, accusing journalists of covering the Russia probe unfairly.
“The Mainstream Media is under fire and being scorned all over the World as being corrupt and FAKE. For two years they pushed the Russian Collusion Delusion when they always knew there was No Collusion,” Trump tweets.
“They truly are the Enemy of the People and the Real Opposition Party!”
Trump has previously used “enemy of the people” — echoing a Stalinist phrase used to describe political enemies — to describe the media, which he has always said does not give him accurate coverage.
This time, Trump is referring to the two-year probe led by special prosecutor Robert Mueller into Trump’s opaque links with Russia and suspicions that his 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russian agents in attempts to influence the election in his favor.
Netanyahu pitches plan to Trump to boot Iranians from Syria
A senior Israeli official says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has presented US President Donald Trump with a plan to solve the Syrian crisis.
The plan has previously been presented to President Vladimir Putin of Russia, who has shown interest in the plan, the official says.
This plan would see Iran removed from Syria, the official says, refusing to elaborate.
The official raises the possibility of a trilateral approach to solving the Syrian crisis, between the US, Russia and Israel.
