US anti-Semitism czar hails Trump administration as ‘most philo-Semitic’ in US history

PARIS — The State Department’s anti-Semitism czar Elon Carr claims that the Trump White House is “the most philo-Semitic” administration in US history.

While recognizing a recent rise of anti-Semitism in the US, Carr tells attendees at the European Jewish Association’s annual conference that the US is still the “most philo-Semitic country, outside of Israel, in the entire world.”

Carr blasts anti-Zionism as a modern form of anti-Semitism and claims that criticism of Israel regarding a “building project there or a military operation here” is often not based on political differences but racism.

Carr calls on countries to combat anti-Semitism by infusing school curriculums with “philo-Semitic material” so students can learn about the contributions of Jewish communities in their respective countries.

— Jacob Magid