US embassy removes Pride sign in spat with Jerusalem municipality

The US Embassy in Jerusalem removes a pride sign after the city claims it must request permission to hang the LGBT banner.

“The PRIDE sign at the US Embassy Jerusalem was temporarily taken down today [Tuesday, June 23, 2020] pending a discussion with the City of Jerusalem municipal government. The PRIDE sign will be rehung as soon as possible on the Embassy property,” the US Embassy says in a statement.

Hebrew media reports say Deputy Mayor Arieh King sent inspectors to cover up the sign.

Sources in the municipality tell the Walla news site that the sign was removed due to the embassy’s failure to gain approval from the municipality.

But Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan Nahoum says on Twitter that no such approval is required.