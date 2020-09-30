US receives first of two Iron Dome batteries bought from Israel

The United States receives its first of two Iron Dome batteries from Israel on Wednesday just over a year after signing a purchase agreement, the Defense Ministry says, though the American military will likely not buy additional systems going forward.

“These batteries will be employed in the defense of US troops against a variety of ballistic and aerial threats,” the ministry says.

Last August, the US and Israel signed an agreement for the purchase of two batteries — each of which includes a radar array, interceptor missile launcher and command-and-control center — with initial plans to buy both two more units and to consider deeper integration of the Israeli air defense system.

In March, however, the US Army said it was scrapping its purchase of the two additional batteries and the further incorporation of the Iron Dome into its aerial defenses.

— Judah Ari Gross