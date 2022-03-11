Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

US sanctions Russians over support for North Korea weapons program

By AFP 11 March 2022, 11:46 pm Edit

The United States has announced economic sanctions against two Russian individuals and three entities over their support for North Korea’s weapons program.

The sanctions target “a network of Russia-based individuals and entities complicit in helping the DPRK procure components for its unlawful ballistic missile systems,” the Treasury under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson, says in a statement, referring to North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

