Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022
US sanctions Russians over support for North Korea weapons program
The United States has announced economic sanctions against two Russian individuals and three entities over their support for North Korea’s weapons program.
The sanctions target “a network of Russia-based individuals and entities complicit in helping the DPRK procure components for its unlawful ballistic missile systems,” the Treasury under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson, says in a statement, referring to North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
comments