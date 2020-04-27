The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
US to claim it never Iran nuclear deal so it can force arms embargo
It may have looked like US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is reportedly preparing to assure the world that the US did no such thing.
As part of a plan to push the UN to reimpose an arms embargo later this year, the US is planning on claiming that it technically remains party to the accord, and as such can invoke a snapback clause that would force the reimposition of sanctions in place before the accord, according to the New York Times.
Russia, which has expressed interest in renewing arms sales to Iran, would likely veto any Security Council resolution to reimpose the arms embargo, meaning the US would need to re-enter the deal, or claim it never left, to invoke a clause that would essentially render the full accord null and force the UN to reimpose the sanctions, according to the report.
The move would also force Iran back to the table to negotiate a new deal, according to US officials quoted in the report.
The original deal curbed Iranian nuclear activity in exchange for sanctions relief, and also enshrined a UN resolution placing an arms embargo on Iran. The small arms section of the embargo expires in 2020.
Trump had described the nuclear deal as “disastrous,” and pledged to withdraw from it on the campaign trail.
On May 8, 2018, Trump said the US was “withdraw[ing] from the Iran nuclear deal,” and described his “exit” from the accord, before signing a presidential memorandum reinstating US sanctions.
“The United States no longer makes empty threats. When I make promises, I keep them,” Trump said at the time.
Former Likud minister Gideon Patt dies, 87
Former Likud Minister Gideon Patt has died at age 87, according to Hebrew-language media reports .
Patt, a Jerusalem native, served as an MK from 1970 to 1996. During that time he spent several stints at a number of ministries, including Tourism, Science, and Industry.
After leaving politics, he headed Israel Bonds until 2002.
No cause of death is given.
Number of coronavirus cases worldwide nears 3 million
The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide is nearing 3 million, though early hotspots are only reporting a handful of new infections.
The number of cases stands at 2,971,639, with 206,542 fatalities and 865,925 recovered, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
South Korea has reported only 10 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, its 26th straight day below 100.
In China, where the virus originated, only three new cases are reported. Monday marks 12 days since the last death from the virus.
New Zealand meanwhile reports on five new infections. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there has been no widespread community transmission of the virus and the country has so far managed to avoid the worst scenarios for an outbreak.
Conference of Presidents may delay tapping ex-HIAS chair
The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations will reportedly vote to delay by the appointment of Dianne Lob as the group’s head for a year.
The umbrella group has come under pressure from right wing groups after nominating Lob, a former head of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, which has championed refugee rights and opposed the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
Under the proposal, to be voted on by the Conference’s members Tuesday, Lob will only take helm of the Conference on April 21, 2021, according to Jewish Insider.
Arthur Stark will remain as chairman until then, and Lob will be chair-elect, under the proposal.
Japan extends entry ban to 14 more countries
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says that his country is adding 14 more countries, including Russia, Peru and Saudi Arabia, to the entry ban list as the country steps up border control as the coronavirus infections continued to spread in the country.
Japan has already banned entry from more than 70 other countries, including Israel, banning foreigners with records of visiting those countries in the past two weeks, while invalidating visas for the rest of the world. The additional step on the 14 countries will take effect Wednesday, Abe says.
The entry ban and the visa restrictions, initially set to end on April 30, are extended until the end of May.
Japan is now under a month-long state of emergency through May 6, for now. Officials and experts are now gauging its effect and whether to extend the measure.
Japan has 13,385 confirmed cases, as well as 712 others from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier this year, with 364 deaths, according to the health ministry.
— AP
Shopping center manager demands stores reopen
The CEO of the Big chain of outdoor shopping centers is demanding that his tenants open up shop after many of them remained closed Sunday in protest of a lack of government help and other concerns.
On Sunday, the government agreed to earmark NIS 6 billion to help businesses return to the marketplace, in what was seen as a bid to end the retailers’ protest.
“As we’ve said all during this crisis, without strong tenants — there are no healthy shopping centers. We’ve stood by you patiently. Now the time has come to fully return to normal,” CEO Hay Galis writes in a letter, according to Hebrew-language media.
Galis is demanding that stores reopen starting Thursday following Independence Day at all of its 22 shopping centers across the country. He says centers on Sunday were full of shoppers.
“Nobody has permission to lose out,” he adds.
According to current regulations in place, malls must remain closed, but open-air shopping centers may reopen.
Syria says some damage from missile strike
Syria’s SANA state news agency says some damage was caused from a pre-dawn Israeli missile strike near Damascus.
It claims most Israeli missiles, fired from Lebanese airspace, were shot down.
The report does not detail the damage. It says there were no causalities.
There is no comment from Israel.
