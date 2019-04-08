‘We are a foot away from victory,’ Gantz says in final campaign gathering

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, leader of the Shas ultra-Orthodox party, lashes out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for leading a campaign he says is threatening to wipe out his party.

“I feel like my life work is in danger. That is my feeling, unfortunately,” he tells Channel 12. “That’s why I’m feeling ungratefulness [from Netanyahu]. We were the first ones to say we will sit with Netanyahu no matter what, as long as the law permits it.”

Deri claims internal polls he has seen predict a win for Netanyahu, and that the premier could be “throwing away a sure win” in campaigning for right-wing supporters to vote Likud via an aggressive media blitz, which could sink at least one small right-wing party below the electoral threshold.

Asked why he hasn’t contacted Netanyahu personally over the issue, Deri says the two are friends, “but probably before elections he forgets the friendship.”