Netanyahu tours Jerusalem market, warns elections not ‘in our pocket’

Netanyahu visits Jerusalem market, warns elections not ‘in our pocket’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pays a traditional visit to Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda Market to boost support the day before Knesset elections and repeat his campaign message that the right-wing rule is in danger.
“Right now there is a gap of several seats and [Benny] Gantz and [Yair] Lapid have the edge,” he tells the shoppers. “Some of our people are complacent, they believe the media which is trying to put them to sleep. They’re saying ‘all is fine, this is in our pocket,’ but it isn’t.”
In first, court convicts divorce refuser of criminal offense
The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court has issued a legal precedent, convicting a man of a criminal offense for refusing to grant his wife a Jewish divorce, or get, police say in a statement.
According to the statement, the judges ruled yesterday that that man — who has for 20 years denied his wife the option to marry others in a Jewish marriage — is guilty of violating a legal order, an offense that can carry a punishment of up to four years in prison.
However, the husband has been in jail for the last 17 years due to a rabbinical court sentence. Last year, police convinced her to take the case to the criminal arena, after State Attorney Shai Nitzan recently ruled that criminal proceedings can be brought against get refusers.
Weekend attack on synagogue in Argentina was anti-Semitic, Jewish group says
The Jewish umbrella organization of Argentinian Jewry says the deterioration of the country’s socioeconomic situation triggered an attack by a homeless couple on members of a Buenos Aires synagogue.
The attack took place on Friday night at the Mikdash Yosef Orthodox synagogue in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires.
“The impoverished situation of our Republic provokes, in some sectors of society in a situation of marginality, the invocation of old prejudices installed in society,” the Delegation of Argentine Israelites Associations, or DAIA, says in a statement. The statement designates the attack as anti-Semitic.
On Friday evening a woman entered the synagogue building during Shabbat evening services and was told by worshipers that she could not remain. After the service, as some members of the Jewish community stood talking on the sidewalk in front of the synagogue, a homeless man identified as a friend of the woman broke a bottle and threatened the community members, shouted insults and threw stones. The synagogue’s rabbi, Uriel Husni, grappled with the man and was injured in his arms. The aggressor was eventually held by community members until the police came, according to reports.
The DAIA statement also recommends education to allow Argentina to cross “this difficult moment in peace” with the objective of “taking care of our community, together with the government agencies responsible for that area.”
Turkey’s Erdogan sees ‘organized crime’ in Istanbul vote results
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says some “organized crime” was carried out during last week’s election for Istanbul mayor when results showed his ruling AKP candidate narrowly lost the race.
The AKP demanded a recount in Ankara and Istanbul citing irregularities after tallies showed the party was defeated in both cities in what would be a major setback in a decade and a half in power.
Erdogan’s remarks appear to signal more AKP challenges over Istanbul, the country’s economic hub and largest city, echoing commentary in pro-government media last week denouncing a “ballot box putsch” during the March 31 election.
“We are seeing that some organized crimes have been carried out,” Erdogan says at a press conference before a trip to Russia, without giving details. “There is an element of robbery in all of this. There was some theft at the ballot box.”
Jordanian Senate head says kingdom hopes Israeli elections will produce new PM
A senior Jordanian politician says the kingdom hopes Israel’s national elections will produce a new government headed by someone other than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Jordan hopes that after these elections, there will be a government led by someone other than Netanyahu, which knows that the only solution to the Palestinian issue is the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Jordanian Senate Speaker Faisal al-Fayez tells The Times of Israel on the margins of the World Economic Forum at the Dead Sea in Jordan.
“Netanyahu’s position on the Palestinian issue is known. He is not looking to resolve it and I worry that he may want to annex the West Bank in the future.”
The Senate is the upper house of the Jordanian parliament, which proposes and approves legislation. The king appoints its speaker and members.
Asked about Benny Gantz, Blue and White’s top candidate and Netanyahu’s main challenger, Fayez, who has previously served as Jordanian prime minister and defense minister, says: “We, in Jordan, wish that, if he becomes prime minister, he will be less extreme than Netanyahu and that he will make efforts to advance peace.”
