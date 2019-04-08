The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Gantz: If elected, I expect US to delay peace plan roll-out until government formed
Blue and White party chief tells the Walla news website that if he wins tomorrow’s Knesset elections and becomes prime minister, he expects the US President Donald Trump’s administration to delay the roll-out of its Middle East peace plan until he forms a government.
Washington has been rumored to be planning to unveil its long-awaited proposal shortly after the Israeli elections.
In the interview, Gantz also says he hopes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hasn’t been given details of the plan that he could use as last-minute election campaign propaganda.
Libyan capital’s only functioning airport says hit by air raid
A warplane carries out an airstrike against the Libyan capital’s only functioning airport, authorities at the site say, as fighting rages for control of Tripoli.
A security source at Mitiga airport east of the city says no side has yet claimed responsibility for the raid, which hit a runway without causing casualties.
There has been heavy fighting near Tripoli since the forces of military strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an assault on Thursday aimed at taking the capital.
Arab party’s campaign ads vandalized with ‘Death to the Arabs’
Election banners for the mostly Arab Hadash-Ta’al party were vandalized near the city of Nazareth overnight with graffiti reading “Death to the Arabs,” the party says in a tweet.
“This is a photo that summarizes the 2019 election campaign, at the center of which were incitement, racism and delegitimization of the Arab population,” it says.
New Palestinian Authority government to be formed in days: officials
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shtayyeh will announce the makeup of his new government in the coming days, Palestinian officials say.
Shtayyeh has until April 14 to form a new government which is expected to exclude all supporters of terror group Hamas, longtime rival to the Fatah movement of both Shtayyeh and PA President Mahmoud Abbas.
Analysts say real decision-making power remains with 84-year-old Abbas, in power since 2005.
Deputy President Mahmoud Aloul tells AFP a meeting will be held this evening between Shtayyeh and Abbas to decide on candidates for remaining ministries.
He says agreements have been reached over which factions will control which ministries.
Woman caught trying to smuggle armed Palestinian from West Bank into Israel
Defense Ministry officers arrest an Israeli woman who was caught trying to smuggle a Palestinian man and an unlicensed pistol out of the West Bank in her car, officials say.
While attempting to drive through the Reihan Crossing in the northern West Bank, the woman was stopped by security officials, who were acting on a tip, police say.
She was asked to open the trunk of her car for inspection, but initially refused, claiming the latch was broken. A security officer opened the trunk despite her objections, finding inside the 37-year-old Palestinian man from the town of Zabada, near Jenin, according to the Defense Ministry, which runs the crossing.
A further search of the woman’s car uncovered a loaded pistol, which the woman had without the proper permit, police say.
According to police, the gun appears to have been stolen from a security guard for the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.
The woman, a resident of Gan Hashomron in central Israel, and the Palestinian man have been placed under arrest.
French consulate worker jailed for 7 years for smuggling guns from Gaza
An Israeli court sentences a former French consulate worker to seven years in prison for smuggling guns from the Gaza Strip after a plea bargain.
Romain Franck, who worked as a driver for the consulate, went on trial after being accused of exploiting reduced security checks for diplomats to smuggle 70 pistols and two automatic rifles from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank.
He is also given a fine of 30,000 shekels ($8,000, 7,500 euros).
Russia’s Putin hosts Turkey’s Erdogan to discuss Syria, ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for talks expected to focus on the situation in Syria and their two nations’ booming economic ties.
Russia and Turkey have closely coordinated moves on Syria, where they created a security zone in the northern province of Ildib.
Russia and Iran have thrown their support behind Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey has backed his foes during the eight-year war. Despite that, the three countries have teamed up to broker a peace deal for Syria, united by their shared desire to undercut US clout in the region.
Greeting Erdogan at the start of Monday’s talks, Putin says they will also discuss the completion of a pipeline that will carry Russian gas to Turkey and other economic projects.
Netanyahu visits Jerusalem market, warns elections not ‘in our pocket’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pays a traditional visit to Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda Market to boost support the day before Knesset elections and repeat his campaign message that the right-wing rule is in danger.
“Right now there is a gap of several seats and [Benny] Gantz and [Yair] Lapid have the edge,” he tells the shoppers. “Some of our people are complacent, they believe the media which is trying to put them to sleep. They’re saying ‘all is fine, this is in our pocket,’ but it isn’t.”
In first, court convicts divorce refuser of criminal offense
The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court has issued a legal precedent, convicting a man of a criminal offense for refusing to grant his wife a Jewish divorce, or get, police say in a statement.
According to the statement, the judges ruled yesterday that that man — who has for 20 years denied his wife the option to marry others in a Jewish marriage — is guilty of violating a legal order, an offense that can carry a punishment of up to four years in prison.
However, the husband has been in jail for the last 17 years due to a rabbinical court sentence. Last year, police convinced her to take the case to the criminal arena, after State Attorney Shai Nitzan recently ruled that criminal proceedings can be brought against get refusers.
Weekend attack on synagogue in Argentina was anti-Semitic, Jewish group says
The Jewish umbrella organization of Argentinian Jewry says the deterioration of the country’s socioeconomic situation triggered an attack by a homeless couple on members of a Buenos Aires synagogue.
The attack took place on Friday night at the Mikdash Yosef Orthodox synagogue in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires.
“The impoverished situation of our Republic provokes, in some sectors of society in a situation of marginality, the invocation of old prejudices installed in society,” the Delegation of Argentine Israelites Associations, or DAIA, says in a statement. The statement designates the attack as anti-Semitic.
On Friday evening a woman entered the synagogue building during Shabbat evening services and was told by worshipers that she could not remain. After the service, as some members of the Jewish community stood talking on the sidewalk in front of the synagogue, a homeless man identified as a friend of the woman broke a bottle and threatened the community members, shouted insults and threw stones. The synagogue’s rabbi, Uriel Husni, grappled with the man and was injured in his arms. The aggressor was eventually held by community members until the police came, according to reports.
The DAIA statement also recommends education to allow Argentina to cross “this difficult moment in peace” with the objective of “taking care of our community, together with the government agencies responsible for that area.”
Turkey’s Erdogan sees ‘organized crime’ in Istanbul vote results
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says some “organized crime” was carried out during last week’s election for Istanbul mayor when results showed his ruling AKP candidate narrowly lost the race.
The AKP demanded a recount in Ankara and Istanbul citing irregularities after tallies showed the party was defeated in both cities in what would be a major setback in a decade and a half in power.
Erdogan’s remarks appear to signal more AKP challenges over Istanbul, the country’s economic hub and largest city, echoing commentary in pro-government media last week denouncing a “ballot box putsch” during the March 31 election.
“We are seeing that some organized crimes have been carried out,” Erdogan says at a press conference before a trip to Russia, without giving details. “There is an element of robbery in all of this. There was some theft at the ballot box.”
— AFP
Jordanian Senate head says kingdom hopes Israeli elections will produce new PM
A senior Jordanian politician says the kingdom hopes Israel’s national elections will produce a new government headed by someone other than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Jordan hopes that after these elections, there will be a government led by someone other than Netanyahu, which knows that the only solution to the Palestinian issue is the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Jordanian Senate Speaker Faisal al-Fayez tells The Times of Israel on the margins of the World Economic Forum at the Dead Sea in Jordan.
“Netanyahu’s position on the Palestinian issue is known. He is not looking to resolve it and I worry that he may want to annex the West Bank in the future.”
The Senate is the upper house of the Jordanian parliament, which proposes and approves legislation. The king appoints its speaker and members.
Asked about Benny Gantz, Blue and White’s top candidate and Netanyahu’s main challenger, Fayez, who has previously served as Jordanian prime minister and defense minister, says: “We, in Jordan, wish that, if he becomes prime minister, he will be less extreme than Netanyahu and that he will make efforts to advance peace.”
