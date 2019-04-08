Arab party’s campaign ads vandalized with ‘Death to the Arabs’

Blue and White party chief tells the Walla news website that if he wins tomorrow’s Knesset elections and becomes prime minister, he expects the US President Donald Trump’s administration to delay the roll-out of its Middle East peace plan until he forms a government.

Washington has been rumored to be planning to unveil its long-awaited proposal shortly after the Israeli elections.

In the interview, Gantz also says he hopes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hasn’t been given details of the plan that he could use as last-minute election campaign propaganda.