Madonna will perform at Eurovision in Israel — production company

Aryeh Deri slams Netanyahu for putting his Shas party ‘in danger’
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, leader of the Shas ultra-Orthodox party, lashes out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for leading a campaign he says is threatening to wipe out his party.
“I feel like my life work is in danger. That is my feeling, unfortunately,” he tells Channel 12. “That’s why I’m feeling ungratefulness [from Netanyahu]. We were the first ones to say we will sit with Netanyahu no matter what, as long as the law permits it.”
Deri claims internal polls he has seen predict a win for Netanyahu, and that the premier could be “throwing away a sure win” in campaigning for right-wing supporters to vote Likud via an aggressive media blitz, which could sink at least one small right-wing party below the electoral threshold.
Asked why he hasn’t contacted Netanyahu personally over the issue, Deri says the two are friends, “but probably before elections he forgets the friendship.”
Neo-Nazi website founder must return to US to face lawsuit
A US federal judge has ruled against a neo-Nazi website operator who asked to be excused from returning to the US for questioning in a lawsuit accusing him of orchestrating an anti-Semitic “troll storm” against a Montana real estate agent’s family.
The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin claims it’s too dangerous for him to travel to the US, but Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch ruled Friday that Anglin’s personal safety concerns are “factually unsupported” and refused to excuse him.
Anglin, an Ohio native, claims he hasn’t been to the US since 2012.
Court records show Anglin suggested meeting in Cuba or Venezuela for his deposition by attorneys for Tanya Gersh, who sued Anglin in 2017. She claims anonymous internet trolls bombarded her family with hateful messages after Anglin published their personal information.

Hamas West Bank leader given six-month administrative detention
Israel hands down a six-month administrative detention order for a West Bank leader of Palestinian terror group Hamas, his family and the Shin Bet intelligence service say.
Hassan Yousef, a co-founder of Hamas, was arrested on April 2 at his home in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club NGO.
He was given a six-month administrative detention order today, his family says. The Shin Bet confirmed the decision.
Yousef had been released from a previous imprisonment in October 2018.
A co-founder of Hamas and a member of the defunct Palestinian parliament, 64-year-old Yousef has been arrested multiple times by Israel.
The administrative detention system allows Israel to detain prisoners for renewable six-month periods without charge. Israel says it allows authorities to hold suspects to prevent attacks while continuing to gather evidence, but critics and rights groups say the system is abused.

Netanyahu thanks Trump for labeling Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a terror group
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks US President Donald Trump for designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization.
“Thank you for accepting another important request of mine, which serves the interests of our countries and countries in the region,” Netanyahu says in a tweet.
“We will continue to take action in various means against the Iranian regime, which threatens the State of Israel, the US and world peace.”
Likud minister hails US for labeling Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a terror group
Intelligence Minister Israel Katz (Likud) praises the US for branding Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a foreign terrorist organization.
“This decision will weaken [Iran’s] ability to promote its nuclear plan and its support for regional terrorism, and will also significantly strengthen Israel’s ability to battle Iranian aggression in Syria and elsewhere,” Katz says in a statement.
‘We are a foot away from victory,’ Gantz says in final campaign gathering
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz closes his election campaign before tomorrow’s vote with an intimate gathering of activists at the party headquarters, promising them “We are a foot away from victory.”
Gantz says that the party needs “just a few tens of thousands of votes more to make it happen,” referring to a victory over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“People understand what they have to do, they understand that Blue and White has to be the biggest party,” Gantz says, again suggesting that if he wins more seats than Likud, President Reuven Rivlin will task him with forming a coalition. “Nothing is more important than joining us, today.”
Gantz also issues a message to Labor party leader Avi Gabbay.
“Instead of blocking our path, Avi Gabbay must recognize that the only way to replace Netanyahu is for Blue and White to be the biggest party,” he says.

Tripoli airport suspends flights after air raid: airline
Libyan airport authorities suspend aerial traffic to Tripoli after an air strike against the capital’s only functioning airport, the national carrier and an airport source say.
The civil aviation authority has decided “to suspend aerial traffic until further notice” to Mitiga airport, says Mohammed Gniwa, a spokesman for Libyan Airlines. An airport source, who did want to be named, confirms the closure.

Madonna will perform at Eurovision in Israel — production company
Veteran US singer and international star Madonna will perform at next month’s Eurovision Song Contest broadcast in Israel, the Live Nation Israel production company confirms, according to Hebrew-language media reports.
The “Queen of Pop” will perform two songs during the show, the Ynet website says. She will be accompanied by more than 60 staff members.
US designates Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a foreign terror organization
US President Donald Trump officially designates Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization.
“Today, I am formally announcing my Administration’s plan to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including its Quds Force, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act,” Trump’s office says in a statement.
“This unprecedented step, led by the Department of State, recognizes the reality that Iran is not only a state sponsor of terrorism, but that the IRGC actively participates in, finances, and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft,” the statement continues. “The IRGC is the Iranian government’s primary means of directing and implementing its global terrorist campaign.
“This designation will be the first time that the United States has ever named a part of another government as a FTO. It underscores the fact that Iran’s actions are fundamentally different from those of other governments. This action will significantly expand the scope and scale of our maximum pressure on the Iranian regime. It makes crystal clear the risks of conducting business with, or providing support to, the IRGC. If you are doing business with the IRGC, you will be bankrolling terrorism.”
Gantz: If elected, I expect US to delay peace plan roll-out until government formed
Blue and White party chief tells the Walla news website that if he wins tomorrow’s Knesset elections and becomes prime minister, he expects the US President Donald Trump’s administration to delay the roll-out of its Middle East peace plan until he forms a government.
Washington has been rumored to be planning to unveil its long-awaited proposal shortly after the Israeli elections.
In the interview, Gantz also says he hopes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hasn’t been given details of the plan that he could use as last-minute election campaign propaganda.
Libyan capital’s only functioning airport says hit by air raid
A warplane carries out an airstrike against the Libyan capital’s only functioning airport, authorities at the site say, as fighting rages for control of Tripoli.
A security source at Mitiga airport east of the city says no side has yet claimed responsibility for the raid, which hit a runway without causing casualties.
There has been heavy fighting near Tripoli since the forces of military strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an assault on Thursday aimed at taking the capital.

Arab party’s campaign ads vandalized with ‘Death to the Arabs’
Election banners for the mostly Arab Hadash-Ta’al party were vandalized near the city of Nazareth overnight with graffiti reading “Death to the Arabs,” the party says in a tweet.
“This is a photo that summarizes the 2019 election campaign, at the center of which were incitement, racism and delegitimization of the Arab population,” it says.
ככה נראים שלטי התעמולה שלנו בכביש עוקף נצרת הלילה. תמונה מסכמת למערכת בחירות 2019, שבמרכזה עמדו הסתה, גזענות ודה-לגיטימציה של הציבור הערבי.
— תנועת חד''ש (@Hadash_org) April 8, 2019
New Palestinian Authority government to be formed in days: officials
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shtayyeh will announce the makeup of his new government in the coming days, Palestinian officials say.
Shtayyeh has until April 14 to form a new government which is expected to exclude all supporters of terror group Hamas, longtime rival to the Fatah movement of both Shtayyeh and PA President Mahmoud Abbas.
Analysts say real decision-making power remains with 84-year-old Abbas, in power since 2005.
Deputy President Mahmoud Aloul tells AFP a meeting will be held this evening between Shtayyeh and Abbas to decide on candidates for remaining ministries.
He says agreements have been reached over which factions will control which ministries.

Woman caught trying to smuggle armed Palestinian from West Bank into Israel
Defense Ministry officers arrest an Israeli woman who was caught trying to smuggle a Palestinian man and an unlicensed pistol out of the West Bank in her car, officials say.
While attempting to drive through the Reihan Crossing in the northern West Bank, the woman was stopped by security officials, who were acting on a tip, police say.
She was asked to open the trunk of her car for inspection, but initially refused, claiming the latch was broken. A security officer opened the trunk despite her objections, finding inside the 37-year-old Palestinian man from the town of Zabada, near Jenin, according to the Defense Ministry, which runs the crossing.
הבודקים הביטחוניים של רשות המעברים במשרד הביטחון במעבר ריחן סיכלו היום ניסיון הברחה שב"ח פלסטיני ואקדח ללא רישיון לתוך שטח מדינת ישראל.
— משרד הביטחון (@MoDIsrael) April 8, 2019
A further search of the woman’s car uncovered a loaded pistol, which the woman had without the proper permit, police say.
According to police, the gun appears to have been stolen from a security guard for the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.
The woman, a resident of Gan Hashomron in central Israel, and the Palestinian man have been placed under arrest.

French consulate worker jailed for 7 years for smuggling guns from Gaza
An Israeli court sentences a former French consulate worker to seven years in prison for smuggling guns from the Gaza Strip after a plea bargain.
Romain Franck, who worked as a driver for the consulate, went on trial after being accused of exploiting reduced security checks for diplomats to smuggle 70 pistols and two automatic rifles from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank.
He is also given a fine of 30,000 shekels ($8,000, 7,500 euros).

Russia’s Putin hosts Turkey’s Erdogan to discuss Syria, ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for talks expected to focus on the situation in Syria and their two nations’ booming economic ties.
Russia and Turkey have closely coordinated moves on Syria, where they created a security zone in the northern province of Ildib.
Russia and Iran have thrown their support behind Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey has backed his foes during the eight-year war. Despite that, the three countries have teamed up to broker a peace deal for Syria, united by their shared desire to undercut US clout in the region.
Greeting Erdogan at the start of Monday’s talks, Putin says they will also discuss the completion of a pipeline that will carry Russian gas to Turkey and other economic projects.

Netanyahu visits Jerusalem market, warns elections not ‘in our pocket’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pays a traditional visit to Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda Market to boost support the day before Knesset elections and repeat his campaign message that the right-wing rule is in danger.
“Right now there is a gap of several seats and [Benny] Gantz and [Yair] Lapid have the edge,” he tells the shoppers. “Some of our people are complacent, they believe the media which is trying to put them to sleep. They’re saying ‘all is fine, this is in our pocket,’ but it isn’t.”
נתניהו בשוק מחנה יהודה: "לפיד וגנץ מובילים עלינו. אנשינו שאננים"
— Dotan Gabay – דותן גבאי (@mdg1306) April 8, 2019
In first, court convicts divorce refuser of criminal offense
The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court has issued a legal precedent, convicting a man of a criminal offense for refusing to grant his wife a Jewish divorce, or get, police say in a statement.
According to the statement, the judges ruled yesterday that that man — who has for 20 years denied his wife the option to marry others in a Jewish marriage — is guilty of violating a legal order, an offense that can carry a punishment of up to four years in prison.
However, the husband has been in jail for the last 17 years due to a rabbinical court sentence. Last year, police convinced her to take the case to the criminal arena, after State Attorney Shai Nitzan recently ruled that criminal proceedings can be brought against get refusers.
Weekend attack on synagogue in Argentina was anti-Semitic, Jewish group says
The Jewish umbrella organization of Argentinian Jewry says the deterioration of the country’s socioeconomic situation triggered an attack by a homeless couple on members of a Buenos Aires synagogue.
The attack took place on Friday night at the Mikdash Yosef Orthodox synagogue in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires.
“The impoverished situation of our Republic provokes, in some sectors of society in a situation of marginality, the invocation of old prejudices installed in society,” the Delegation of Argentine Israelites Associations, or DAIA, says in a statement. The statement designates the attack as anti-Semitic.
On Friday evening a woman entered the synagogue building during Shabbat evening services and was told by worshipers that she could not remain. After the service, as some members of the Jewish community stood talking on the sidewalk in front of the synagogue, a homeless man identified as a friend of the woman broke a bottle and threatened the community members, shouted insults and threw stones. The synagogue’s rabbi, Uriel Husni, grappled with the man and was injured in his arms. The aggressor was eventually held by community members until the police came, according to reports.
The DAIA statement also recommends education to allow Argentina to cross “this difficult moment in peace” with the objective of “taking care of our community, together with the government agencies responsible for that area.”

Turkey’s Erdogan sees ‘organized crime’ in Istanbul vote results
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says some “organized crime” was carried out during last week’s election for Istanbul mayor when results showed his ruling AKP candidate narrowly lost the race.
The AKP demanded a recount in Ankara and Istanbul citing irregularities after tallies showed the party was defeated in both cities in what would be a major setback in a decade and a half in power.
Erdogan’s remarks appear to signal more AKP challenges over Istanbul, the country’s economic hub and largest city, echoing commentary in pro-government media last week denouncing a “ballot box putsch” during the March 31 election.
“We are seeing that some organized crimes have been carried out,” Erdogan says at a press conference before a trip to Russia, without giving details. “There is an element of robbery in all of this. There was some theft at the ballot box.”

Jordanian Senate head says kingdom hopes Israeli elections will produce new PM
A senior Jordanian politician says the kingdom hopes Israel’s national elections will produce a new government headed by someone other than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Jordan hopes that after these elections, there will be a government led by someone other than Netanyahu, which knows that the only solution to the Palestinian issue is the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Jordanian Senate Speaker Faisal al-Fayez tells The Times of Israel on the margins of the World Economic Forum at the Dead Sea in Jordan.
“Netanyahu’s position on the Palestinian issue is known. He is not looking to resolve it and I worry that he may want to annex the West Bank in the future.”
The Senate is the upper house of the Jordanian parliament, which proposes and approves legislation. The king appoints its speaker and members.
Asked about Benny Gantz, Blue and White’s top candidate and Netanyahu’s main challenger, Fayez, who has previously served as Jordanian prime minister and defense minister, says: “We, in Jordan, wish that, if he becomes prime minister, he will be less extreme than Netanyahu and that he will make efforts to advance peace.”

