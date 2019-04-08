Tripoli airport suspends flights after air raid: airline

A US federal judge has ruled against a neo-Nazi website operator who asked to be excused from returning to the US for questioning in a lawsuit accusing him of orchestrating an anti-Semitic “troll storm” against a Montana real estate agent’s family.

The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin claims it’s too dangerous for him to travel to the US, but Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch ruled Friday that Anglin’s personal safety concerns are “factually unsupported” and refused to excuse him.

Anglin, an Ohio native, claims he hasn’t been to the US since 2012.

Court records show Anglin suggested meeting in Cuba or Venezuela for his deposition by attorneys for Tanya Gersh, who sued Anglin in 2017. She claims anonymous internet trolls bombarded her family with hateful messages after Anglin published their personal information.

