Welfare minister Katz set to be charged in bribery case — reports

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is reportedly set to announce his intention to indict Welfare Minister Haim Katz on charges of fraud and breach of trust in the coming days, according to Hebrew-language media.

Katz is accused of an illicit quid pro quo with businessman Mordechai Ben Ari.

The Likud minister is suspected of accepting financial benefits in return for using his position in the Knesset to advance the businessman’s interests.

Katz, a veteran Likud MK, is a criminal suspect in a separate corruption investigation relating to his time of as head of the Israel Aerospace Industries workers’ union.

Responding to the reports, the Justice Ministry says it has not yet reached a final decision.