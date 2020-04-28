Woman stabbed in Kfar Saba in potential terror attack, suspect shot

A woman has been stabbed in the central city of Kfar Saba in what police say they are investigating as a potential terror attack.

Medics say the woman, 62, is in moderate-to-serious condition and is being taken to a nearby hospital.

According to the Zaka emergency service, the assailant was shot and “neutralized.” It is not immediately clear if he is still alive.

Police say officers are on the scene and have shut down nearby roads.

— Judah Ari Gross