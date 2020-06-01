Worker who was in room with Netanyahu tests positive for virus — report

A worker at the Prime Minister’s Office has been confirmed as a coronavirus carrier, Channel 13 news reports.

The channel reports that the unnamed worker, on the technical staff, was in a room with Netanyahu on Saturday, and officials are checking if the prime minister was in close contact with him.

The condition of the worker is not immediately known.

Netanyahu held a press conference Saturday, at which he warned of a new lockdown following an uptick in the number of virus cases. Several other top officials were also there, including Finance Minister Israel Katz and Education Minister Yoav Gallant.

Netanyahu has already had to enter quarantine twice, after an aide came down with the virus, as well as when Health Minister Yaakov Litzman became sick.