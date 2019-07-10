Ya’alon: Lapid will be an excellent prime minister when the time comes

Blue and White’s Moshe Ya’alon, no. 3 on the party’s Knesset slate, was reported in recent weeks to be unhappy with the so-called “rotation” agreement between party chief Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, which would have them rotate the premiership between them if they form the next government.

Reports in Hebrew media said Ya’alon was critical of the deal, leading to tensions withing the party leadership.

Today he tweets: “Any who look for cracks in Blue and White will find an iron wall of partnership.

“Yair Lapid, my partner and friend, is an experienced ally… I have no doubt that Yair will be an excellent prime minister when the time comes.”