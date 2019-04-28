Yad Vashem urges greater efforts to combat online hate speech after synagogue shooting

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Crowdfunding campaign for Chabad shooting victims tops $26,000 in under 24 hours
A crowdfunding campaign established to help the victims of an attack on a Chabad synagogue near San Diego, California raised more than $25,000 in its first day.
More than 350 people donated some $26,520 toward a goal of $35,000 on GoFundMe, with many donations ranging from $10 to $36.
The donations will “be used to pay for any necessary medical operations for the victims, funeral services, synagogue reparations or anything else the synagogue would need assistance with,” wrote the person who set up the page, Cam N, who identifies himself or herself, writing “I do not worship at the Chabad of Poway, but I belong to another house of worship and seeing a place of prayer attacked horrified me and motivated me to start this campaign.”
— JTA
Rabbi recalls being face-to-face with synagogue shooter during attack
The rabbi of a California synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting recalls the moment the suspected shooter pointed a gun at him.
Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein says he was in the middle of his Saturday sermon at the Chabad of Poway when he heard loud noises. Goldstein says during a phone interview Sunday on “Today” he was “face-to-face with this murderer, this terrorist” when he turned around.
Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, just out of surgery for a gunshot wound, continues to speak about the synagogue shooting. “As soon as (the gunman) saw me, he started to shoot towards me and I just sort of put my hands up and my fingers got blown away.” #ChabadofPoway #SundayTODAY pic.twitter.com/ZTXkcK4VRa
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 28, 2019
“He was holding the rifle and was looking straight at me, and as soon as he saw me, he started to shoot,” he says.
Goldstein says he put his hands up to protect himself and lost one of his fingers in the shooting.
One person, 60-year-old Lori Gilbert-Kaye, was killed in the shooting. The rabbi remembered her as a “pioneering, founding member” of the congregation and says he is “heartbroken” by her death.
Three others, including Goldstein, were injured.
— with AP
Turnout for Spain’s vote higher than in 2016, far-right party could get in
Spain’s Interior Ministry says turnout for Sunday’s national election so far is 4% higher than the previous ballot.
The ministry says, as of 2 p.m. (1200 GMT), 41.5% of all eligible voters have already cast their ballots Sunday, up from 36.9% at the same time in the 2016 election.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist party is favored to get the most votes, but it is expected to fall far short of a majority. The right-wing in Spain, long dominated by the conservative Popular Party, has now split into three groups, including the Citizens party and the far-right nationalist Vox party.
The uncertain outcome includes the likelihood that a far-right party could enter Parliament for the first time since the 1980s.
Polls close at 8 p.m. for the nearly 37 million Spaniards allowed to vote.
— AP
Yad Vashem urges greater efforts to combat online hate speech after synagogue shooting
Israel’s Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem condemns the deadly shooting at a California synagogue yesterday, and urges governments to step up efforts to combat online incitement and hate language.
“As we approach Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is dedicated to commemorating the memory of the six million men, women and children murdered for being Jewish, we shall gravely consider the dangers of unchecked anti-Semitism,” the national memorial says in a statement.
“We are also troubled by various forms of incitement featured in the media – print, digital and social,” Yad Vashem says. “The world must act to combat such forms of hate speech by leaders and laypersons alike.”
Yesterday, a teenage gunman who wrote a hate-filled manifesto opened fire at a synagogue in Poway, California, killing one person and injuring three including the rabbi as Jewish worshipers marked the final day of Passover.
Pope Francis donates $500,000 to help migrants in Mexico
Pope Francis donates $500,000 to help migrants in Mexico, offering assistance to local projects that provide food, lodging and basic necessities.
The funds, from the Peter’s Pence collections, will be distributed among 27 projects promoted by 16 Mexican dioceses and religious congregations, Peter’s Pence said in a statement.
In recent months, thousands of migrants have arrived in Mexico, traveling on foot or with makeshift vehicles from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. But they have been blocked at the border with the United States.
In particular, the aid is intended to assist the more than 75,000 people who arrived in Mexico in 2018, in six migrant caravans.
“All these people were stranded, unable to enter the United States, without a home or livelihood,” the statement says.
— AP
Senior PLO official condemns ‘evil anti-Semitism’ after California synagogue attack
Senior Palestine Liberation Organization official Saeb Erekat condemns yesterday’s deadly shooting at a Chabad synagogue in California, calling it “a hate crime.”
“Dr. Saeb Erakat…condemns with the strongest possible terms the cowardly hate crime committed against Jewish worshippers while praying in a San Diego synagogue,” Erekat, the secretary-general of the PLO Executive Committee, wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Anti Semitism is evil.”
A teenage gunman who wrote a hate-filled manifesto opened fire at a synagogue in California yesterday, killing one person and injuring three others including the rabbi as worshippers marked the final day of Passover.
Zarif: Iran exiting nuclear pact one of ‘many options’ after US sanctions
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says leaving the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is one of the “many options” Tehran has to retaliate against US sanctions, according to state media reports.
The United States has imposed a raft of sanctions against the Islamic Republic since President Donald Trump withdrew last year from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers. Last week, Washington announced an end to sanction waivers for buyers of Iranian crude oil, and earlier this month the US declared Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards a “foreign terrorist organization.”
“The Islamic republic has many options… (leaving) the NPT is one of them,” Zarif says in remarks to Iranian reporters in New York aired by state television.
State news agency IRNA says Zarif was asked why he had not touted leaving the nuclear treaty as one of Iran’s possible reactions during his trip as he had done so previously.
“The country’s officials are deliberating” the different options and measures, Zarif replied, adding that the possibility of leaving the NPT was among those options. He did not list the other options.
— AFP
Leading Jerusalem rabbi who survived Auschwitz dies aged 96
Rabbi Menachem Mendel Taub, known as the Admor of Kalib, died this afternoon at his home in Jerusalem at the age of 96.
Born in Transylvania in 1923, Taub lived through the Holocaust. He survived Auschwitz and the Bergen-Belsen concentration camps and later was a subject of Nazi doctor Josef Mengele’s experimentation.
He moved to Israel in 1962 and spent his later years speaking and lecturing about the Holocaust.
Taub’s associates say the rabbi’s health had deteriorated rapidly over the last two weeks, when he slipped and fell in his home.
President Reuven Rivlin expressed his condolences, saying Taub “gave voice the spiritual heroism of Jews during the Holocaust and did all he could to honor the memory of its victims.”
Iran threatens to shut Hormuz Strait if tensions increase
Iran’s top general warned Sunday Tehran could close the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping route if it faces more “hostility,” news agency ISNA said, as the US tightens up sanctions.
“We are not after closing the Strait of Hormuz but if the hostility of enemies increase, we will be able to do so,” armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri tells semi-official ISNA.
“Also if our oil does not go through the strait, other countries’ oil will certainly not cross the strait, too,” he adds.
The statement comes after Washington said last week it would start imposing sanctions on countries such as India, China and Turkey that buy Iranian oil.
Eight countries were initially given six-month reprieves after the United States reimposed sanctions on Iran in November, following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear accord.
Iranian officials have repeatedly warned the Islamic Republic could shut down the strait, a vital shipping lane for international oil supplies, should it find its national interests or security threatened.
— AFP
Iran FM says he will visit North Korea
Iran’s foreign minister says he will visit North Korea as both countries struggle under US sanctions.
Iran’s official IRNA news agency quotes Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying that the visit is being planned and a date will be announced soon.
The United States has ramped up sanctions on Iran since President Donald Trump withdrew from its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers last year. The US has tightened sanctions on North Korea to try to persuade it to give up its nuclear weapons.
An Iranian parliamentary delegation visited North Korea in December, and North Korea’s top diplomat, Ri Yong Ho, visited Iran in August.
— AP
Greek bishop skips arrival of ‘holy fire’ from Jerusalem
A lantern carrying a flame lit in Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre Church has been welcomed to Greece with honors reserved for visiting heads of state on the eve of Orthodox Easter.
But a senior cleric boycotted the ceremony, miffed that the holy flame isn’t arriving at the airport within his territorial jurisdiction.
Metropolitan Nikolaos of Mesogaia tells Greek network Skai TV he learned Friday that the plane carrying the revered object would land at a military airport instead of at Athens International Airport.
Nicholas says he thought the change of airports “degraded” the Holy Fire miracle that Orthodox Christians believe takes place every Easter at the site of Jesus’ tomb.
He decided not to join the official delegation that traveled to Israel on Saturday to collect the lantern.
— AP
Sri Lanka police raid mosque linked to Easter attackers
Sri Lankan police enter the main mosque of National Towheed Jamaat, just a day after authorities declared it and another organization terror groups over the Easter suicide bombings.
Police enter the mosque, located in Kattankudy in eastern Sri Lanka, and stop an interview with foreign journalists and officials at the mosque.
Later, a senior police officer dispersed journalists waiting outside, saying authorities were conducting a “cordon and search operation.”
Police then left, locking up the mosque just before afternoon prayers were to start.
Authorities banned National Towheed Jamaat over its ties to Mohammed Zahran, the alleged mastermind of the attacks that killed over 250 people a week ago.
— AP
comments