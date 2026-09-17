Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Yemen’s Houthis say Saudi strikes killed one, targeted telecom towers

By AFP Today, 9:50 am
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Saudi strikes in Yemen have killed one person and targeted three telecommunications towers today, according to Houthi media.

“Saudi enemy warplanes targeted three telecommunications towers” in Taiz province, while one civilian was killed and another injured in strikes on the town of Abs, Almasirah television says.

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