Yemen’s Houthis say Saudi strikes killed one, targeted telecom towers
Saudi strikes in Yemen have killed one person and targeted three telecommunications towers today, according to Houthi media.
“Saudi enemy warplanes targeted three telecommunications towers” in Taiz province, while one civilian was killed and another injured in strikes on the town of Abs, Almasirah television says.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here