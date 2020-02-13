London confirms first case of coronavirus, bringing UK total to 9

Authorities in London confirmed the city’s first case of coronavirus on Wednesday after a woman who caught the illness in China was diagnosed.

The diagnoses brought the total number of cases in the UK to nine, according to UK media reports.

The infected woman developed symptoms after arriving in the UK from China several days ago. She was being treated by National Health Service specialist at Guy’s and Thomas’s in London. She is believed to be a Chinese national who was living in the capital, The Guardian reported.

Health officials were bracing for more cases in the city of nine million, and were attempting to find relatives and acquaintances of the woman who may have come in contact with her since her infection.

UK health officials expected the virus to spread until it reaches a peak in the UK in the summer.

The number of new cases in China dropped for a second straight day, health officials said on Wednesday, as the number of new cases has started to trend down in the past week.

Over 45,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 1,100 killed. The vast majority of infections and deaths have been on mainland China.

The US has recorded at least 13 infections, and one US citizen died in China.

Israel has no known cases of the virus, although a group of Israelis are quarantined on a cruise ship with an outbreak of the virus off the Japanese coast.

The World Health Organization has named the disease caused by the virus as COVID-19, avoiding any animal or geographic designation to avoid stigmatization and to show the illness comes from a new coronavirus discovered in 2019.

The illness was first reported in December and connected to a food market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak has largely been concentrated.