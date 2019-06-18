Malaysian PM draws laughter with anti-Semitic jibe at UK’s Cambridge University

Malaysia’s avowedly anti-Semitic prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Sunday night told the Cambridge Union that while he has some Jewish friends “they are not like the other Jews, that’s why they are my friends” drawing laughter from the audience.

Britain’s Jewish students’ body denounced the remarks at a University of Cambridge debate event as inciting hatred against Jews.

Footage of the incident was published on social media the following day by the Union of Jewish Students which said in a statement that, “it is chilling to see a crowd of students laugh off flagrantly anti-Semitic comments.”

“Freedom of speech is not a joke when it incites hatred against one people,” the UJS said.

Mohamad, who has a history of previous racist remarks regarding Jewish people, was asked by the Speakers Officer of Union, Adam Davies, about his attitude toward Jews including saying in the past that they are “inclined towards money.”

“Why do you say that the Jewish people in general are inclined towards money?” Davies asked. “There are lots of Jews, most Jews, who care about human rights, care about social justice, care about democracy.”

“I have some Jewish friends, very good friends,” Mohamad responded. “They are not like the other Jews, that’s why they are my friends.”

There was brief laughter from some parts of the audience which the Cambridge Union later said came only from Mohamad’s delegation.

“With regards to the clip in question, the laughing originated from the middle section, which was composed of the Prime Minister’s delegation,” the world’s oldest debating society, said in a statement.

The Cambridge Union defend its invitation to Mohamad saying it has “a tradition of promoting free speech” and noted that it had invited the Cambridge Jewish Society to attend the talk to ask questions and also to hand out flyers to the audience, “in the interests of free debate.”

The UK’s Jewish Chronicle newspaper said that several former Cambridge Union presidents had condemned the incident. Journalist Luaren Davidson, a former Union president, called Mohamad’s comments “abhorrent.”

According to the newspaper, Mohmad appeared at the similar Oxford Union debating group in January where he defended his right to be anti-Semitic as freedom of speech.

“We are free to say what we like, we can say something that can be regarded as anti-Semitic by the Jews,” he said at the time according to the report. “That is their right to hold such an opinion of me. It is my right to tell them they have been doing a lot of wrong things.”

In his 1970 book “The Malay Dilemma,” Mahathir wrote that “the Jews are not merely hook-nosed, but understand money instinctively,” relying on two famous anti-Semitic stereotypes that were used by Nazi Germany to dehumanize Jews.

Mahathir also claimed that the consensus among historians that some 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust was false, putting the number at 4 million.

Speaking to the BBC in October, he reaffirmed his comments on Jewish facial features, insisting they are “hooked-nosed.”

Mahathir, a long-time supporter of Palestinian causes, also blamed Israel for the Middle East’s woes.

“If you are going to be truthful, the problem in the Middle East began with the creation of Israel. That is the truth. But I cannot say that,” he added.