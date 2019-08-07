Man filmed calling UK couple ‘dirty Jews’ says he was first called ‘dirty Arab’

A man filmed calling a Jewish couple “dirty Jews” after shoving their baby’s stroller in a city near London insisted Tuesday he harbors no ill will toward Jews and that he was responding to first being called a “dirty Arab.”

Addressing Sunday’s incident, Adam Cassidy, a 19-year-old who moved to England from Egypt five years ago, said he was speaking on the phone in Arabic while walking to get a haircut in St Albans when he accidentally knocked into a stroller.

“One of the women said something and one of the men then said, ‘just dirty Arab’ and I reacted,” he told the Daily Mail.

Cassidy apologized for his behavior and said it may have cost him his job as a plumber.

“I was just trying to act big because I am young and stupid,” he said. “I don’t hate Jews at all.”

He added that he spoke with police over the incident and was expecting to be questioned further. Police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

The man who was accosted by Cassidy described the incident as “very unpleasant” and told the Daily Mail it was not the first time he was abused for being Jewish.

“It seems to me that anti-Semitism is rising in the UK,” he said.

The report did not address the accusations they had first called Cassidy a “dirty Arab.”

Last month, a British Jewish community watchdog said that a record number of nearly 900 anti-Semitic incidents have been recorded in the United Kingdom for the first six months of 2019.

The 892 incidents listed in the Community Security Trust, or CST, January-June 2019 Antisemitic Incidents Report for the first half of 2019 constitute the highest number recorded in that six-month period. It is a 10 percent increase from the 810 incidents recorded during the same period in 2018.

JTA contributed to this report.