Man shoves baby’s stroller in England, calls parents ‘dirty Jews’
Police treating incident in St Albans as a hate crime; attack comes amid sharp rise in anti-Semitism in UK this year
JTA — A Jewish family from the United Kingdom complained to police about a young man who was filmed hurling an object in their direction and calling them “dirty Jews” in a city near London after shoving their baby stroller.
The incident Sunday, which police are treating as a hate crime, escalated after the man pushed aside the family’s baby stroller while an infant was inside it, The Independent reported Monday. The parents, who were sitting at a café in St Albans, protested, prompting the man to call them “dirty Jews.”
When the man saw a passerby filming the exchange with a cellular phone, he tried knocking the device from that person’s hand. Then he kicked an advertising board in the family’s direction and walked away.
Last month, a British Jewish community watchdog said that a record number of nearly 900 anti-Semitic incidents have been recorded in the United Kingdom for the first six months of 2019.
The 892 incidents listed in the Community Security Trust, or CST, January-June 2019 Antisemitic Incidents Report for the first half of 2019 constitute the highest number recorded in that six-month period. It is a 10 percent increase from the 810 incidents recorded during the same period in 2018.
