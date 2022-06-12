Man gunned down, killed in his car in northern town of Jatt

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed as he sat in his vehicle in the northern town of Jatt late on Saturday, police and medics said.

Unknown gunmen opened fire on the man, identified as Taufik Ara, the owner of a local tire repair store, mortally wounding him.

Images released by police showed at least eight bullets were fired into the windshield on the driver’s side.

Medics who responded to the incident attempted to resuscitate him as they rushed him to the nearby Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said they had opened a murder investigation and were searching for the gunmen.

Local residents said Ara was not involved in any criminal activity.

“We can’t believe he was killed, he was one of the best young men in the village,” a resident told the Ynet news site. “The crime has no borders, the criminals kill whoever they want, including the innocent.”

The incident was the second shooting on Saturday in an Arab town.

Earlier, an 18-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot in the northern town of Umm al-Fahm.

Paramedics took the man, a resident of the town, to HaEmek Medical Center in nearby Afula.

Police said they were carrying out searches in the area in an effort to apprehend the assailants and had collected forensic evidence at the scene.

Arab communities have seen a surge in violence in recent years. Many blame the police, who they say have failed to crack down on powerful criminal organizations and largely ignore the violence, which includes family feuds, mafia turf wars, and violence against women.