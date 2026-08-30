Man killed, another seriously hurt in adjacent shootings minutes apart in Jaffa

A 30-year-old man was shot dead in Jaffa late Saturday night, with another young man seriously injured in a separate shooting in adjacent street minutes later, according to medics cited by Hebrew media.

Magen David Adom medics said they found the first victim — named by Hebrew media as Muhammad Katwan from Jaljulia — with gunshot wounds and no vital signs.

They pronounced him dead at the scene.

Minutes after the first shooting, a man aged about 20 was shot in a separate incident.

A Magen David Adom medic said he was conscious but had severe injuries, and was taken to Wolfson hospital in Holon in serious condition after being given treatment at the scene.

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Israel Police said it launched an investigation into the shootings, and was probing the possibility that the two incidents were linked.

The incidents took place amid a prolonged violent crime epidemic in Israel’s Arab community that authorities have for years failed to quell.

According to the Abraham Initiatives coexistence watchdog, Saturday night’s victim was the 168th member of Israel’s Arab community to be killed this year, as 2026 continues to outpace last year as the bloodiest year on record in Israel.

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Homicides in Arab society soared to 244 in 2023 — more than double the previous year — and have since stayed high each year since, with many blaming far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir for inaction while in office.