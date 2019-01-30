Man killed, two injured in southern West Bank car cash

A man was killed and two men were injured Wednesday in a crash between a Palestinian truck and two Israeli cars on a main route through the southern West Bank, near the settlement of Mitzpe Eshtemoa, in the Hebron Hills.

A 20-year-old man was critically injured in the accident on Route 60 and was trapped inside his badly damaged vehicle. Emergency crews worked to cut him free but medics declared him dead before he could be pulled from the wreckage.

Another man, 50, was left in moderate condition with multiple injuries to his entire body, the MDA ambulance service said in a statement. He was taken by ambulance to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

The Palestinian truck driver, 50, was treated for light injuries and also taken for further medical treatment.

At the scene of the accident, Route 60 was blocked to traffic in both directions.