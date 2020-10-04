Jewish student attacked with shovel, seriously hurt outside Hamburg synagogue

A man in military attire carried out a suspected anti-Semitic attack outside a synagogue in Hamburg, German media reported Sunday.

According to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily, the suspect attacked a Jewish student with a shovel and injured him before he was overpowered by other congregants and arrested. The congregation was present, as services were held for the Sukkot holiday.

The victim has reportedly been taken to the hospital with a “significant head injury.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The newspaper called the incident an “anti-Semitic attack,” though it reported that nothing else is known about the attacker. Police told Reuters that the attacker’s motive is unclear.

The incident comes nearly a year after the shooting attack on Yom Kippur in the German city of Halle. After failing to enter the synagogue, the gunman in that incident killed two people at a nearby kebab shop before he was arrested.

JTA contributed to this report.