Man shot dead after exiting mosque in Arab city of Tayibe

A man was shot dead Tuesday outside a mosque in the Arab city of Tayibe, with police saying it has opened an investigation.

The 55-year-old was found in critical condition in a parking lot, and he was pronounced dead in an ambulance on the way to hospital.

The man had exited the mosque after praying there, Hebrew-language media reported.

The motive for the apparent murder isn’t yet clear, police said.

Arab community leaders have in the past accused police of failing to effectively fight violence and crime in their communities.

In May, two men were shot and killed on the same day in two separate incidents in the northern Arab towns of Baqa al-Gharbiya and Tamra.

On Tuesday, police said in a statement that officers had discovered and seized a Carlo submachine gun at an open field in Baqa al-Gharbiya and would have it searched for forensic evidence.