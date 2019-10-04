Man suspected of killing wife regains consciousness, to be questioned by police

A man suspected of killing his wife on Friday and trying to commit suicide was in stable condition Sunday after regaining consciousness, a Jerusalem hospital announced, and police are reportedly poised to question him later in the day.

The Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital said the suspect’s condition had improved and he was “lightly injured and in stable condition.” According to Channel 12 news, none of the suspect’s family members have visited him in hospital.

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Friday extended his remand on suspicion of the murder of his wife, 32-year-old Michal Sela, while their eight-month-old daughter was home. The man, who was named as Eliran Malul, is then thought to have attempted to take his own life.

Police found Sela’s body in the couple’s home in the Jerusalem suburb of Motza early Friday morning with multiple stab wounds.

The couple’s eight-month-old daughter was not harmed in the attack. Relatives have reportedly launched a campaign in local communities for breast milk donations for the baby.

Sela’s husband collapsed Friday morning after passing off his infant daughter to neighbors.

They told the Walla news site that he stumbled over to their home, bleeding, and mumbled, “Please help, my wife and I just tried to commit suicide,” before he passed out.

According to Hebrew-language media reports, however, there is no evidence that it was indeed a suicide pact, and police suspect Sela was killed by her husband before he attempted to kill himself.

Police said there was no record of prior domestic violence, and friends and family expressed profound shock at the incident.

Sela worked as a social worker with at-risk youth in Jerusalem and it is thought she met her husband through that work.

Sela’s sister Lily Ben-Ami on Sunday spoke of the loss to the family.

“I’m in a nightmare, waiting to wake up and Michal comes back,” Ben-Ami said.

“Just last week on Rosh Hashanah, the whole family together. After the funeral on Friday, we made kiddush in exactly the same place, in our parents’ yard, with the same people, only missing him and Michal, with just a week’s difference,” she said. “It was very difficult, we debated whether to eat at all.”