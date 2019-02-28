Man suspected of whipping nephew, 12, forced into slave labor – report

A man was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of keeping his 12-year-old nephew in conditions of slavery and physically abusing him.

The minor and his brother told police that the uncle and another suspect, who has not been arrested, whipped them with an electric cable when they found fault with their work at the uncle’s bakery, Channel 12 news reported Thursday.

Both boys were found to have injuries caused by beatings and whippings.

According to the report, police suspect the conditions under which the brothers were forced to work at the bakery amounted to coercion and slavery.

The case came to light when hospital staff alerted police on February 8 after the minor was brought in for medical treatment. He then told officers how he and his brother, whose age was not given in the report, had suffered at the hands of his uncle and a second man.

The uncle, 25, from a southern city not identified in the report, who had accompanied the minor to the hospital, was arrested on the spot. The second suspect fled when the investigation began and is still at large.

After assessing the situation, police decided to set up a special investigation team that included welfare officials.

In the weeks that followed, the uncle’s remand was extended as the investigation continues.