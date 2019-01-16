Minister approves series of appointments for top police leadership

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan on Tuesday approved a string of new appointments for top leadership positions in the Israel Police, even though he was forced to delay the appointment of a new police chief until after the April elections.

A joint statement from Erdan’s ministry and police said the candidates were recommended by interim Police Commissioner Motti Cohen.

Deputy Commissioner Doron Yadid, the head of the Traffic Department, will become Jerusalem District police commander, while Erdan’s police secretary Avi Edri will take over the Traffic Department.

Additionally, Assistant Commissioner Yossi Bachar will lead the Planning and Organization Division, Yoram Sofer will become Southern District commander and Amnon Alkalai will be the head of the Policing, Security and Community Division.

Two women were also named to top positions.

Einat Gil Tzubari will head Human Resources and Ayelet Yeruham will take over Support and Logistics

Bachar, Sofer, Gil Tzubari, Yeruham and Alkalai will all be promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner with their new appointments.

Police said a number of additional appointments to senior posts would soon be announced. “The Israel Police wishes good luck to the officers,” it said.

Cohen was appointed acting police chief in early December when Erdan’s first choice for the post, Moshe Edri, withdrew his candidacy after a vetting panel disqualified him for the post.

On Sunday the cabinet voted to extended Cohen’s term as police commissioner by four months until after national elections in April.

Erdan said earlier this month a permanent appointment during an election period would “suffer from uncertainty in both the legal and public arenas.” He said the public could perceive the appointment as politically motivated and that it wasn’t clear he had the legal authority to complete the appointment process by election day.

After the vetting panel disqualified Edri in late November, Erdan held another round of interviews with senior officers from the police and other agencies in search of a fresh crop of candidates for the commissioner position.

Cohen himself is said to be a top candidate for the job, along with Tel Aviv Police Chief Dep. Commissioner David Bitan, Judea and Samaria District Dep. Commissioner Moshe Barkat, and Northern District Dep. Commissioner Alon Asor. In addition, Erdan is said to be considering high-ranking security officials outside of the police.