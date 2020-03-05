Minister said seeking to cancel Muslim prayers at Temple Mount over virus fears

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan has been seeking to ban Friday Muslim prayers at the Temple Mount over fears of the spread of COVID-19, a report said Thursday.

According to Channel 12, Erdan wrote to the head of the National Security Council asking him to prevent the services from taking place, following reports that four Palestinians are suspected of carrying the virus.

However, the report said, entry of thousands of Palestinian workers into Israel would continue normally.

The weekly prayers at the holy site draw thousands of Muslim worshipers. Any attempts by Israel to interfere with the prayers at the flashpoint compound, which is under Jordanian custodianship, would likely be met with fierce Palestinian protest.

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said earlier Thursday that four people at a hotel in the Bethlehem area were suspected of having being infected with the coronavirus by tourists who have since flown back to Greece.

An Israeli man who drove the bus the tourists were in was also diagnosed with the virus Thursday, becoming the country’s 16th case.

The tourists were diagnosed with the virus upon their return home.

If the people in the West Bank are confirmed to be carrying the virus, they would be the first cases diagnosed in the Palestinian-administered parts of the West Bank.

The hotel, in the town of Beit Jala, near Bethlehem south of Jerusalem, has been placed on lockdown.

Israel’s Health Ministry said the infected Greek tourists also spent time in Israeli cities. They visited Israel and the West Bank between February 19 and 27 and were diagnosed after their return, the ministry said in a statement.

Bethlehem is the most visited tourist destination in the West Bank and many businesses including restaurants, hotels, souvenir stores and others rely on tourists to stay afloat.

After emerging in China late last year, the virus has now infected upwards of 95,000 people worldwide and killed approximately 3,200, most of them in China and Iran, though cases have been reported in 81 countries and territories.

It has prompted governments around the globe to take significant measures to prevent its spread.

Israel has applied ever more stringent travel measures that have left thousands of Israelis under orders to go into self-imposed isolation. Entry to the country has been banned for visitors from a list of countries, including several in Europe, though the restrictions have so far not included the US.

On Thursday Foreign Minister Israel Katz told the Kan public broadcaster that the US was not put on the list because cases there are not yet considered to be a wide outbreak. Katz warned, though, that Israel is “on the verge of an outbreak that we can’t control.”

On Wednesday the Health Ministry announced a series of dramatic new measures and restrictions intended to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, sending arrivals from five Western European nations into immediate quarantine and limiting mass gatherings throughout the country.