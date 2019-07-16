Natalie Portman recalls Anne Frank in post about immigration enforcement

JTA — Recalling a visit to the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, Hollywood actress Natalie Portman wrote on Instagram that she “shudders” at the thought of young girls hiding from the US government.

Portman’s post from Tuesday, which includes a picture of herself as a teenager, reads: “When I was 16 I visited Anne Frank’s house with Miep Gies, the woman who bravely hid Anne and her family when the Nazis were rounding up Jews in Amsterdam and much of Europe. Today, I shudder at the thought of a young girl hiding somewhere in my own country, afraid to turn on her light or make a noise or play outside lest she get rounded up by our government.”

Portman, who is Jewish, added the hashtags #notinmyname and #notinmycountry.

Immigrant families across the country were on alert last weekend in light of expected widespread immigration raids that had been announced a few weeks earlier by US President Donald Trump.

The Forward suggested that Portman may have been indirectly referencing the story of Liza, a teenager in Passaic, New Jersey, who told The New York Times that she and her family huddled in their house with the lights off early Sunday morning as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents waited outside.

The Times reported that the agency was set to target immigrant families in raids and seeking to deport at least 2,000 people who are in the country illegally.