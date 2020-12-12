Join our Community
Washington Wizards launch Hebrew Twitter page for Avdija fans

Official account for NBA team will have ‘Israeli focus’ for followers of first round draft pick

By TOI staff Today, 3:28 am
Deni Avdija speaks to the media after NBA's Washington Wizards picked him in the NBA draft 2020 in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
The Washington Wizards NBA team launched an official Hebrew Twitter page on Friday following their drafting Israeli player Deni Avdija last month.

The account’s description says it will have an “Israeli focus” and has already posted a video from Avdija himself welcoming Israeli fans to the page.

“All of the content will be in Hebrew, just for you,” Avdija says in the video.

Avdija, 19, has played professionally for Maccabi Tel Aviv since 2017 and is also a member of Israel’s senior men’s national team. He helped Israel win the FIBA international Under-20 championships in 2018 and 2019.

He grew up in his mother’s hometown of Kibbutz Beit Zera in Israel’s north. His father, Zufer Avdija, played for the Yugoslavian national basketball team and later moved to Israel, where he played professionally for several domestic clubs.

On Thursday, Avdija participated in a virtual Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony organized by the Israeli embassy in Washington, during which he belted out blessings and sang while in his Wizards uniform.

In addition to Avdija, Israeli point guard Yam Madar was selected last month in the second round of the draft by the Boston Celtics.

The only other Israelis to have played in the NBA were Omri Casspi and Gal Mekel. Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Leaf was born in Tel Aviv and holds Israeli citizenship.

