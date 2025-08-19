Netanyahu: Australia PM a ‘weak politician who betrayed Israel, abandoned Australian Jews’

In an unprecedented personal attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was a “weak” politician who “betrayed Israel” and “abandoned” his country’s Jewish community, amid an escalating diplomatic crisis between the two nations.

In an English-language statement posted on his official account on X, Netanyahu said: “History will remember Albanese for what he is: A weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews.”

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid criticized Netanyahu, saying that world leaders are strengthened by public rows with “politically toxic” Israeli leader, and that the premier had given Albanese a “gift” with his attack.

“The thing that most strengthens a leader in today’s democratic world is a confrontation with Netanyahu, the most politically toxic leader in the Western world,” Lapid wrote on X. “It’s unclear why Bibi is rushing to give the Australian prime minister this gift.”

Netanyahu’s attack came after Canberra barred far-right Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman from visiting the country, prompting Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to announce the revocation of the residency visas of Australia’s representatives to the Palestinian Authority.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong criticized the move, saying revoking the diplomats’ visas was an “unjustified reaction” by Israel.

“At a time when dialogue and diplomacy are needed more than ever, the Netanyahu Government is isolating Israel and undermining international efforts towards peace and a two-state solution,” she said in a statement.

Australia and Israel have been increasingly at odds since Canberra declared it would recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September.

The Australian government on Monday cancelled the visa of Rothman, a member of the governing coalition, hours before he had been set to depart for his visit.

Rothman had been scheduled to speak at events organized by the Australian Jewish Association.

Hours later, Sa’ar said he had revoked the visas of Australia’s representatives to the Palestinian Authority.

“I also instructed the Israeli Embassy in Canberra to carefully examine any official Australian visa application for entry to Israel,” he said.

“This follows Australia’s decisions to recognize a ‘Palestinian state’ and against the backdrop of Australia’s unjustified refusal to grant visas to a number of Israeli figures.”

Speaking to pro-Israel Australian journalist Erin Molan on Monday, Sa’ar said that the Australian government’s actions are “shameful” and “unacceptable.”

“Instead of battling against antisemitism in Australia as they should, they are doing the opposite. They are fueling antisemitism by this mad decision to ban the entrance to Australia of Israeli politicians and other figures with no justification,” he said.

He added that Australia’s claim that the ban was made out of concern for public order and the Muslim population’s feelings was “totally false and totally disconnected from anything rational. The Australian government is on a very, very wrong path.”

Israel’s ambassador to Australia, Amir Maimon, told Israel’s Kan public broadcaster on Tuesday that the move was illegitimate, saying that Australia revoked the visa after it had already been granted, a move that the Australian opposition protested against.

“The Jewish community is worried,” he said, talking about Israeli-Australian relations. “My predecessors told me that the relations were based on friendly foundations, but since Labour won [the last election], there’s been an erosion, and since October 7, there’s been a dramatic rise in antisemitism.”