Netanyahu meets 25 visiting pro-Israel lawmakers

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday met with a group of 25 visiting lawmakers from around the world who came to Jerusalem to express their support for Israel.

The lawmakers were brought to Israel by the Israel Allies Foundation, a faith-based group, which brings Christian and Jewish pro-Israeli lawmakers from various countries to tour the country.

“There are two kinds of friends – friends of interest and friends of values. Sometimes they intersect as well,” Netanyahu told the visitors. “What is important about this group is that it is, first of all, based on common values.”

“Even though Israel is denigrated and vilified, you know the truth. There is no substitute for speaking the truth in the face of lies,” he said.

Among those in the group were legislators from Venezuela, Estonia, Macedonia, Romania, Croatia, Guatemala, Finland, Sweden, Colombia, Slovakia, South Africa, Sierra Leone and Zambia

During there time in Israel the group also toured West Bank settlements and met with families of terror victims.