Netanyahus moving toward vegetarianism, Likud MK says

Benjamin Netanyahu and his family are moving toward vegetarianism, a conference about animal rights heard Tuesday.

Likud lawmaker Sharren Haskel spoke about the prime minister’s dietary habits while praising him for having supported a bill last year (that was halted by the calling of elections) to stop the live shipments of animals to Israel for fattening and slaughter.

“The prime minister and his family have moved over to vegetarian food,” the Likud lawmaker, who is vocal on animal rights issues, told some 350 people, although “not completely…”

Miki Haimovitch, who in the 7th slot is the highest-placed woman on the Blue and White party slate, told the conference — titled “Political Animal” and organized by the NGOs Animals (formerly Anonymous for Animal Rights) and Vegan Friendly — that she was seeking to head the Environmental Protection Ministry which, in line with the party’s manifesto, would also endeavor to take the animal welfare department from the Agriculture Ministry.

“If we succeed in transferring the responsibilities, there’ll be a whole department in the Environmental Protection Ministry with budgets and enforcement capabilities. The ability to influence will be great.”

Haimovitch, a TV presenter, vegan and co-launcher of Meatless Mondays in Israel, said she saw it as a huge mission to serve as “the voice of the voiceless in our parliament. The first [highest placed] woman on Blue and White is a vegan who is committed to the battle for animal rights.”

She added that healthy food, such as grains, beans and meat alternatives, should be added to the government’s price-controlled food list to promote healthy eating.