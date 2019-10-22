Newborn baby dies days after car crash that killed mother, sister

A baby who had been delivered by medics in critical condition Saturday after his mother and sister were killed in a car crash has died, the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan said Tuesday morning.

The pregnant woman and her 12-year-old daughter were immediately killed in the accident on Route 6, near Ben Shemen in central Israel.

At the time, the woman’s baby was delivered by doctors and the hospital later announced that the baby was in critical condition and clinically dead. The mother was 32 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

After several days of efforts to save the infant’s life, the hospital said the baby had also died.

The two other victims have been named as Irna Dovinsky and her daughter Anat Rozenberg from the northern town of Kiryat Yam.

ضحيتا حادث الطرق على شارع ٦????عنات روزنبرج ١٢ عاما وايرينا وامها ايرنا،من كريات يام ||| ענת רוזנברג בת ה-12 ואמה אירנה דובינסקי,תושבות קריית ים. pic.twitter.com/V62Zmz8FKA — |فرات نصار|פוראת נסאר|FURAT NASSAR (@nassar_furat) October 19, 2019

Eight other people were injured in the collision between a car and a commercial vehicle — two people were moderately injured and six lightly hurt, three of them children.

The moderately injured victims were said to be an 8-year-old girl and a 65-year-old man.

According to the Ynet news site, it is thought that one of the vehicles hit the safety rail on the road and bounced back onto the road, where it collided with the second vehicle.

Since the beginning of 2019, 262 people have been killed in traffic accidents in Israel, compared to 240 in the same period last year. Of those killed, 50 were children and young people up to the age of 19, Ynet reported.