Pregnant woman and 12-year-old daughter killed in car crash

A pregnant woman and her 12-year-old daughter were killed in a car crash Saturday near Ben Shemen in central Israel.

Police said in a statement that the woman’s baby was delivered by doctors on the way to the hospital and was in a serious condition. Details were not released as to how advanced the woman’s pregnancy was.

Eight other people were injured in the collision between a car and a commercial vehicle on Route 6 — two people were moderately wounded and six lightly injured.

The moderately injured victims were said to be an 8-year-old girl and a 65-year-old man.

According to the Ynet news site, it is thought that one of the vehicles hit the safety rail on the road and bounced back onto the road where it collided with the second vehicle.

Since the beginning of 2019, 262 people have been killed in road accidents in Israel, compared to 240 in the same period last year. Of those killed, 50 were children and young people up to the age of 19, Ynet reported.