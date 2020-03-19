PA says it may become stricter, after some broke quarantine then tested positive

The Palestinian Authority warned on Thursday that it could take more stringent measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus after it reported that some Palestinians in the West Bank violated their quarantine.

“If information and assessments come to us that require stricter moves, I affirm that we could resort to carrying out stricter moves,” PA government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem said at a press conference in Ramallah, adding that, “We call on all citizens to take this issue seriously.”

Milhem said that the PA’s measures could “go much further than what you are imagining,” but he did not clarify what they may entail.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

He said that people in Beit Sahour who were later diagnosed with COVID-19 had violated their quarantine, as did an individual in the northern West Bank.

Since Palestinian health authorities confirmed the first cases in the West Bank in early March, PA Prime Minister Shtayyeh has announced the closure of schools and universities, the cancellation of all hotel reservations and conferences, the shuttering of tourist and religious sites and the banning of public gatherings and protests.

Shtayyeh has also declared that no one would be allowed to leave or enter the Bethlehem area, except in case of emergencies, and heavily restricted movement within it.

Images from Bethlehem and surrounding towns posted on social media on Wednesday and Thursday showed largely empty streets and shuttered stores.

At the press conference, Milhem also announced three newly confirmed cases of the virus, including two students from Ramallah and Jerusalem who recently returned from studying in France and a person from Nablus who was in Egypt last week.

He did not clarify whether the student from Jerusalem lived within the Jerusalem municipality’s boundaries, but he said she was now at a medical facility north of Ramallah.

Palestinian authorities in Ramallah have said that, as of Wednesday, there were a total of 47 confirmed coronavirus cases in the West Bank— 40 in the Bethlehem area and seven in other places; the condition of 20 cases has begun to improve.

Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, there were still no confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Fifty-three tests carried out on persons for the virus all came back negative, Amid Mushtaha, an official in the ministry said on Thursday, according to the Hamas-affiliated Palestinian Information Center.

In addition, 787 people in Gaza were in 11 quarantine facilities around Gaza, and 2,708 others were isolated in their homes, the ministry said on Wednesday.