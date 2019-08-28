Palestinian caught with pipe bomb at West Bank military court

A Palestinian man was arrested while attempting to enter a West Bank military court with a pipe bomb, the police announced Wednesday.

According to a statement, Border Police officers arrested the man at the Samaria Military Court in the village of Salem. A bomb squad neutralized the explosive device and the unnamed suspect was detained and interrogated, police said.

The Samaria Military Court has been the site of repeated pipe bombing attempts over the years. Most recently, in late May, a Palestinian man was caught trying to smuggle two pipe bombs into the court by hiding them under his shirt.

