Palestinian dies from wounds sustained at border protest

A Palestinian man has succumbed to wounds sustained at a protest on the Israel-Gaza border last Saturday, the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry said Tuesday.

Fares Hajres, 26, was reportedly shot in the stomach by Israeli troops in the border area near Khan Yunis, the ministry said.

Hajres is the fifth Gazan said to die from wounds sustained in clashes at the border over the weekend, amid Saturday afternoon rallies that drew some 40,000 Palestinians to the border to mark a year since the weekly protests billed “March of Return” began.

According to Gazan officials, three of those killed were aged 17 and took part in the protests. Another Gazan died on Saturday from wounds sustained in a border clash earlier that morning, before the main protests began in the afternoon. The man was reportedly shot as he approached the border fence as part of an overnight protest.

At least 300 were injured Saturday. Most of those hurt were lightly injured, but three were said at the time to have suffered critical injuries.

Some rioters at the Saturday rallies threw grenades and explosives toward the security fence. Others lobbed rocks at Israeli troops and burned tires.

But during the protests Hamas actively worked to keep protesters away from the security fence as part of apparent understandings with Israel.

The Israeli army said that while soldiers were forced to respond with “riot dispersal means” and live fire in accordance with Israel Defense Forces regulations at times, most Palestinians attending the anniversary protests remained at a distance from the border.

IDF spokesman Ronen Manelis said Hamas had “operated with restraint not seen in the past year.”

He said Israeli forces had observed hundreds of Hamas members wearing orange vests spread out between the crowd and the fence, preventing the masses from rushing toward the border.

In the past, Israel has accused Hamas of encouraging the protests and using them as cover to carry out attacks on Israeli troops stationed along the frontier. Previous demonstrations have seen dozens of deaths, including among Gazans who crossed the fence with weapons.