Palestinian kids at PA-run special needs camp burn Trump, US flag photos

Staff at a Palestinian summer camp in the West Bank for special needs children helped campers tear up and burn pictures of US President Donald Trump and printed images of the American flag.

A clip posted Wednesday on the Facebook page of the Palestinian Authority Higher Council for Youth and Sports, which was translated by the Washington-based Middle East Media Research Institute monitoring group, showed the counselors torching the pictures and one young boy making anti-American comments.

“Yesterday was our first day in the summer camp and we spoke a little bit about the ‘Deal of the Century,'” a young boy identified as Yaman says in the video filmed in the Palestinian city of Tulkarem, referring to the Trump peace plan. “As a Palestinian child I — along with all the children of Palestine — reject any kind of deal.”

Camp director Ihsan Hattab said “the general goal of the camp is to provide a patriotic education.”

The incident appears to be part of an official Palestinian rejection of the proposed $50 billion economic aid package the Americans presented at a conference in Bahrain last week as part of the White House peace plan. The Palestinians said that a political solution was needed instead of so-called economic bribes.

Palestinian Children Burn U.S. Flag, Pictures of Trump in PA-Run Summer Camp That Integrates Children with Special Needs pic.twitter.com/FwzUgpEwp2 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) July 4, 2019

Israeli leaders have long complained that Palestinian policy is to indoctrinate Palestinian children against Israel.

In May the European Union announced it would conduct an examination of new Palestinian schoolbooks following a study that found the textbooks to be more radical than in the past, containing incitement to violence and rejection of peace with Israel.