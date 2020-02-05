Palestinian teen shot dead as he threw firebomb at troops — army

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli security forces as he threw a Molotov cocktail at troops during clashes in Hebron on Wednesday, the military said.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Mohammed al-Haddad by the official Palestinian Authority news site Wafa.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, al-Haddad hurled a firebomb at soldiers at the entrance to Shuhada Street in the flashpoint city in the southern West Bank.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“During a violent riot that took place a short time ago in the city of Hebron, IDF troops spotted a Palestinian throwing a Molotov cocktail at them. They responded with live fire in order to remove the threat,” the military said.

The IDF has been on heightened alert in the West Bank over the past week, following the release of US President Donald Trump’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Recent days have also seen a general uptick in violence in Hebron, the military said.

“For the past few days, violent riots have taken place in Hebron, near the Jewish settlement, with dozens of Palestinians taking part, throwing stones, burning tires and hurling Molotov cocktails at IDF troops and security forces,” the IDF said.

Al-Haddad’s death came hours after additional clashes broke out in al-Bireh near Ramallah where Palestinians were filmed hurling Molotov cocktails at an IDF convoy as it left the town following an arrest raid.

Similar scenes were captured on Monday when a border policeman was lightly hurt after being hit with a Molotov cocktail, which exploded into flames on him, as he tackled rioters in Hebron. The officer was lightly injured but did not require hospitalization.

Trump’s plan, which envisions Israel annexing all of its settlements and the Jordan Valley while giving the Palestinians a state with limited sovereignty in 70% of the West Bank, has met fierce criticism from Palestinian leaders.

Since the plan was unveiled last week, Palestinians have held daily demonstrations in several West Bank hotspots, in some cases throwing stones and firebombs at Israeli forces and civilian vehicles.

The army last week said it was deploying extra troops to the West Bank and along the Gaza border out of concerns of increased violence over the plan.

Adam Rasgon contributed to this report.