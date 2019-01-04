Palestinians try to breach border fence during Gaza protests, 15 wounded

Some 10,000 Palestinians took part in violent protests along the Gaza border on Friday, burning tires and hurling rocks and explosive devices at IDF soldiers.

The army said it foiled two attempts to breach the border fence and was responding to the demonstrators with tear gas and live fire in accordance with rules of engagement.

Photos showed several youths trying to climb over the fence.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said 15 protesters were injured by live fire in clashes with Israeli security forces along the border. It also said five medics were hurt, all hit by gas canisters.

The ministry “condemns the Israeli occupation forces’ violations against medical personnel,” it said in a statement that cam days after a New York Times report into the killing of a female Palestinian medic in June.

The report found that IDF troops likely fired into a group of protesters and medical personnel who posed no threat to them.

The IDF said the army’s internal investigations body was “probing to clarify the reasons behind the death of Razan al-Najjar. The results of the investigation will be sent to the military advocate general upon their completion.”

Friday’s protests were held at various locations along the border under the banner of Hamas’s ongoing “March of Return” demonstrations.

Since March, Palestinians have been holding weekly “March of Return” protests on the border, which Israel has accused Gaza’s Hamas rulers of using to carry out attacks on troops and attempt to breach the security fence. Hamas, an Islamist terror group, seeks to destroy Israel.

Israel has demanded an end to the violent demonstrations along the border in any ceasefire agreement.